APC congress: No petition received in Ondo – committee

The Appeal Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State on Friday said it had not received any petition in respect of the October 16 congress of the party.

Mrs Yetunde Adeniji, the acting chairman of the committee, stated this at a news briefing in Akure.

She said that the committee met with the leadership and stakeholders of the party in the state to entertain any petition or complaints, but that to its surprise, no one approached it for redress.

According to her, appeal is an internal mechanism put in place by the party to ensure fairness and justice to all members of the party.

Mrs Adeniji attributed the success of the congress to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State who allowed the leadership of the party to operate independently.

“That is to say that Ondo State is one family; there is synergy between the state government and the executives of the party.

“Ondo State is a shining example to others. We are impressed by what we have seen in the state, coming together as one family, unlike some states where there are parallel executives.

“We commend Governor Akeredolu for setting a standard for others to follow,” she said.