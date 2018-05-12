It was confusion in Ondo State on Saturday as parallel congresses held across the state with each emerging executive claiming to be authentic.

Different factions of the party conducted their congresses and submitted list of winners, creating a scenario of conflict within the party in the state.

The parallel congresses were foreshadowed by a rancorous ward congresses held in the state last Saturday, which were marred by violence and allegations of manipulations.

The acting chairman of the party in the state, Ade Adetimehin, however, said that the congresses went “smoothly and rancour free and peaceful.”

According to him, there were no parallel congresses in the areas monitored by him and the leadership of the party, asserting that the party remained united in the state.

“There is only one centre in Akure South, and there are 27 elected delegates from the ward including five delegates from local government to elect government executives,” Mr Adetimehin said.

“The main duty of the Congress committee is to elect 27 local government executives for each local government across the Ondo State.

“On the parallel congresses, I am not aware but what I just know is that we have one congress committee set up by the National body of our party and they came down here to select three returning officers to go and conduct congresses across.

“At the National level, they have a seven-man committee with three returning officers that means we have one congress committee from the ward to the local and to the state.

“Today’s congress, the appeal committee has come and gone and if there is any problem you will tender it before the committee and they will look into it.

“There is no polarization in Ondo APC, we are one family, we are very united and that’s the symbol of our party, the broom.”

But two parallel congresses were held in Akure South, Akure North, Ifedore, Akoko South West, Ondo West, Ondo East and some other local government areas, except Owo and Idanre local government areas.

In Akure South, the congresses was led by the lawmaker representing Akure South/North federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Afe Olowookere, who said the elected persons were those who would pilot the affairs of the party, describing the congress as peaceful.

In Ifedore, the lawmaker representing Ifedore/ Idanre federal constituency, Bamidele Baderinwa, said the local government congress was held at the APC secretariat in the local government.

“Our congress was peaceful and smoothly conducted. We have representatives from INEC and security men around to maintain law and order. There was no election but affirmation,” Mr Baderinwa said.