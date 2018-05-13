Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Borno State on Saturday unanimously returned almost all of their existing party executives in the 27 local government areas without using the ballot box.

Majority of the 729 party executives from the 27 local government areas of Borno State were returned via consensus decisions that sanctioned the continuity of the existing structure, the APC organising secretary for Borno, Auwal Hamza, said.

The state’s ruling party had on Saturday agreed to renew the tenure of local government party officials without any form of contest.

The party last week carried out a similar pattern of vote that saw to the election of 8424 ward executives from the 312 wards across the state.

Mr. Hamza said the decision to have a hitch-free consensus congress that saw to the return of the existing structure was not a forced one.

“We as a party, especially here in Borno State, wanted a more united and stronger APC that will not only give us victory here but a bigger victory at the national level,” said the organising secretary.

“It was on that premise that our distinguished party members, across the 27 local government areas, decided on their own to go for a consensus vote that returned almost all the former excos.

He said despite the consensus votes, members would have to queue up behind their candidates and then give a verbal affirmation.

“The constitution of our party is very clear on how we choose party executives into vacant offices which is through congresses; and that was exactly the spirit across the state yesterday,” he said.

He, however, noted that the spirit of the consensus did not sail in two local government areas, which are Marte and Ngala local government areas of the state.

The delegates agreed that the party chairman in Ngala should be changed for some reasons, and he was changed, he said.

For Marte local government, the former chairman had some health challenges which necessitated his replacement before the delegates voted on a consensus basis to adopt the remaining excos.

In Kaga local government, the chairman of the congress committee there, Makinta Zarami, said that the consensus spirit reigned “except for about 8 offices which the party members agreed that it must be changed”.

“By and large, we have had a hitch-free local government congress that saw to election of 729 party officials which includes, at least, one female representative and one physically challenged person in each of the local government areas,” said Mr Hamza.