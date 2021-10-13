APC congress: Edo Central leaders endorse Inegbeneki for chairmanship

Leaders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Edo Central Senatorial District have endorsed Chief Francis Inegbeneki, for the party’s state chairmanship position, in the state congress slated for this weekend, October 16, 2021.

Inegbeneki’s endorsement was effected at a stakeholders’ meeting held at Irrua, the headquarters of Esan Central Local Government Area of Edo State on Wednesday.

Speaking to newsmen soon after the meeting, a former APC LGA Chairman and one time Vice Chairman of Esan Central Local Government Council, Hon. Francis Ubene, said, Chief Francis Inegbeneki was endorsed, following his acceptability among the leaders and members of the party in the senatorial districts in particular, and Edo State in general.

According to him, “Edo APC has been in comatose after the gubernatorial election, and to put the party on a sound footing and ensure victory in the coming circle of elections, the party is in dire need of a vibrant and dynamic chairman, that, should be at the helm of its affairs.

“The leadership of our party thanked the outgoing chairman, Col David Imuse (Rtd), for his service to the party.

“In view of the present status of the Edo APC, as the leading opposition party and its political obligation to Edo people, the party requires a Political General that can rebuild and reposition the party, hence, the choice of Chief Francis Inegbeneki.

“We appealed to other leaders and members from Edo South and Edo North Senatorial Districts to give Chief Francis Inegbeneki the required support for the best interest and betterment of our beloved party.

“We’re certain that, he possessed the requisite political expertise to return our party to its winning ways, because, Inegbeneki is one of the few leaders in Edo political spectrum, that has never lost his political unit, nor ward, in any election, since he joined politics decades ago.

Responding to his endorsement by the leaders of his senatorial district, Chief Francis Inegbeneki, promised to rebrand, rebuild and reposition the party, in order to be suitable to its present status, as the leading opposition party in Edo state.

He assured the leaders that, if he is given the opportunity to serve as the party’s state chairman, the party would be a loud voice for the Edo people, and in the same vein, critically hold Governor Obaseki and the PDP accountable for the manner the commonwealth of Edo people is being managed and administered.