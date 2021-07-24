APC congress: Ebonyi governor, minister open up on consensus candidate

Ahead of the forthcoming ward congress of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Ebonyi State, Governor David Umahi, has opened up on a consensus candidate to avert any crisis.

Newsmen gathered that Governor, Umahi and the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, spoke on the need of foster peace and unity in APC, especially at the Congress approaches.

Recall that the Governor and the Minister reportedly had a perceived feud recently which allegedly factionalized the party into two groups.

Investigations revealed that the governor and the minister at the meeting resolved their alleged difference and vowed to move the party in the state.

The governor who spoke to journalists shortly after the enlarged APC stakeholders meeting at the Christian ecumenical centre, Abakaliki said the party resolved all differences and grievances between members in the state.

He said, “It is an open door APC meeting. Is a compulsory APC stakeholders’ meeting to deliberate on our congresses. It was a very peaceful meeting and every prominent member of our party attended. And you can see how everybody is happy.

“The consensus that the party is talking about is at the national level. It is a consensus that can be tested in the field, so when there is consensus, people in the field must agree and go by the popular candidate.

“This kind of meeting is an opportunity for those who are aggrieved to ventilate their grievances and my phone is always on to hear them.

“We made an open invitation, that if at any point in time or any of the processes of our Congresses that you don’t understand or that you are aggrieved, you can call on me and it will be addressed,” he said.

In a swift reaction, the Minister, Ogbonnaya Onu, said there was no need for APC in the state to work in division. And that the party will achieve greater things while united.

He charged party members to eschew all forms of grievances and divisions and allow peace to reign especially now the party prepares for Congresses in the state.