Chief John Agoda, the Chairman APC Kano local government Congress Committee, has called on delegates and other party members to ensure peaceful conduct during the local government congress in the state.

He made the call while distributing the election materials to election officials from the 44 local government areas of the state at party headquarters in Kano on Saturday.

“Kano is one of the three states that conducted the last ward congresses peacefully; we hope you will maintain the tempo during this second stage of the exercise,’’ he said.

Agoda explained that the local government congress was different from the ward congress as the delegates were expected to use ballot papers to cast votes.

According to him, the election is also expected to be held at the party local government headquarters in each of the 44 local government areas of the state.

“We need to unite to elect credible leaders who will take the country to greater heights for socio-economic and political development of the country.

“During this congress a total of 27 officials will be elected in each of the 44 local government areas of the state,’’ he said.

In Zaria, Kaduna State, elections in Soba Local Government Area of Kaduna State began as and when due.

Mr Nuradden Ahmed-Abdullahi , the Electoral Officer of Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission, Soba Local Government, said “some wards have equally distributed their materials to various polling units and elections has since begun and the distribution of election materials to various wards was completed before 7a.m

“So far, we don’t have any challenge, everything is going on smoothly.

In Gombe State, the congress committee said that all elections might be through consensus with the exception of Balanga Local Government Area, where four persons were contesting for chairmanship.

Alhaji Suleiman Sumaila the chairman of the committee in the state, said “even with the current situation, affirmation must still take place according to the party guidelines.