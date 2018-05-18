The All Progressives Congress (APC) Imo State Stakeholders said they have caged Governor Rochas Okorocha politically and made him irrelevant in their determination to save the party from imminent collapse in the state.

Speaking to newsmen after a close-door meeting with the national leadership of the ruling party, Dr Theo Ekechi, who led the delegation, said the stakeholders have overwhelming evidences against Governor Okorocha, which have made it impossible for him to get attention from any quarter.

“There has been wide jubilation in Imo State because we have rescued the party from Governor Okorocha. We have made it impossible for him to get help from any where. He cannot run to any political figure in the state, because none is with him. He cannot approach any clergyman in the state. In his desperation, he ran to Sokoto, Daura and even to the Vice President, but help has refused to come,” the stakeholders said.

The stakeholders equally hinged the problems facing the party in the state and the entire South East on the actions and inactions of the governor. In the petition submitted to the national leadership of the party, the party stakeholders chronicled what they described as the governor’s sins and appealed for state of emergency in the state.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), Imo State, according to a report it released, has confirmed the non-provision of sensitive materials for the Contentious Ward Congress of the APC earlier scheduled in the state.

The report signed by the commission’s Administrative Secretary in the state, T.O.N Ongele, also confirmed that the exercise was characterised “with confusion and controversies, as reported by officers who monitored the congress at the various wards and local government areas.”

On the conduct of the congress, the report said: “The State Chairman of the party, Chief Dr. Hillary Ekeh, in his letter to the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) had indicated that the list of presiding officers, returning and electoral officers for the congress in the various wards will be duly submitted to the REC’s office few hours before the election.

“The head of election and political party monitoring had requested all EOs to report at the state office in Owerri by 8:00a.m. on Saturday morning, to collect relevant details expected to be provided by the state chairman as well as the checklist. At about 9:20a.m., the REC put a call to the Chairman of the Congress Committee, Chief Inibehe Okori, informing him that we were awaiting the list of contact persons.

“He confirmed that he was in a meeting with the governor and promised to get back to the REC as soon as he was through. When at 11:00a.m. we did not receive the expected materials from either the state chairman or the chairman of the congress committee, the EOs were directed to dispatch their staff to the field and proceed to their respective local government areas for monitoring,” the report said.