



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned as irresponsible, shameful and reckless last week protest by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by its National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus; Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki; PDP state governors, and high ranking PDP federal lawmakers.

The ruling party accused the PDP of engaging hired thugs in a failed attempt to forcibly enter the police headquarters under the guise of a protest.

In a statement issued by the acting National Publicity Secretary of APC, Yekini Nabena, the party described PDP’s confrontation with the police as an attempt to copy APC leaders peaceful protests in Abuja, ahead of the 2015 elections, saying it was a low-budget imitation and terribly-acted script.

“The shocking footage of PDP leaders backed by their hired thugs trying to forcibly break the police cordon is a new height of PDP’s rascality and penchant for violence,” it said.

The ruling party said PDP must restrain itself from its “usual retrogressive actions and antics which unnecessarily create tension in the polity.”

It said PDP’s actions at the police headquarters could easily have led to injuries and loss of lives.

APC said Nigerian electorate are more interested on how to bring the country out of the rubble PDP administrations left the country and refocus the country on the path of true progress and development.

“As we enter the period of electioneering, we urge political parties, particularly the PDP and its agents to stick to issue-based actions and campaigns. Violent actions, childish theatrics by tree-climbing and commonsense senators, falsehood and propaganda will not cut it for Nigerians.

“Finally, we urge the Senate President and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, to immediately vacate their usurped positions and allow for the reconvening of the National Assembly to attend to urgent and pressing national issues which require legislative attention at plenary,” it said.