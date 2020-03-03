<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State not to throw the state into anarchy through unguarded utterances by it’s chieftains that are capable of over heating the polity of the state.

The APC frowned at untoward attitude and utterances of Mr. Godspower Keku, the state Secretary of the PDP, who was accused of fabricating and peddling lies against APC national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomole and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva. The party demanded that security agencies to call him to order before he sets the state ablaze.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, APC’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary Mr. Yekini Nabena, said the caution becomes necessary because of Keku’s unguarded statements are capable of inflaming tension in the state by the PDP following the Supreme Court decisions on the Bayelsa State Governorship.

Nabena cited “unprovoked attacks” on the Minister and the APC national leadership by the PDP Bayelsa State Secretary, Godspower Keku following the Supreme Court decision on Bayelsa Governorship Review.

It was alleged that the PDP Bayelsa scribe had made some accusations against the Minister and the national chairman of APC regarding the emergence of David Lyon and Degi.





The Bayelsa-born APC chieftain described the media reports credited to PDP’s state scribe as “all fabrications to cause disaffection not only in the APC fold but in Bayelsa state”.

The APC spokesman also called on leaders of thought in the state to call the said Keku to order.

“I read the unprovoked and unwarranted attacks by one Godspower Keku, purported Bayelsa State Secretary of the PDP on the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva and the APC national leadership in which Chief Sylva was particularly hurled several concocted and mischievous allegations.

“As law abiding people, we have accepted the decisions of the Supreme Court on the Bayelsa Governorship in good faith. However, I strongly urge the PDP in Bayelsa State not to take for granted the 352,552 electorate who voted overwhelmingly for their governorship choice by making insensitive and infuriating statements.

“Perhaps, the PDP in Bayelsa is out of tune with the current state government and needs to be called to order. In the interest of peace and the development of Bayelsa, we have appealed to our supporters and members to be peaceful and accept the ruling. The Bayelsa PDP’s attempt to stir the hornets nest and further infuriate Bayelsans is ill thought, careless and reckless,” Nabena advised.