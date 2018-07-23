The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, on Monday, insisted that he is not losing sleep over the Reformed-APC faction.

He told State House Correspondents who asked if he was indeed losing sleep, after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, That, “You have seen me, do I look like I’m losing sleep?”

Oshiomhole had said he could not lose sleep over the breakaway faction of the APC.

Reacting to the comment, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP spokesman, said Oshiomhole dismissed R-APC yet went ahead to pay a nocturnal visit to Buba Galadima, its chairman, “in what appeared a fence-mending gesture”.