



The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has tasked religious leaders in the country to continue to hold politicians to account in order to make them deliver on their promises to the people.

National Secretary of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the party, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, gave the charge yesterday at the 80th birthday thanksgiving and book launch of Venerable Emmanuel O. Ajayi, retd, at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Oboroke-Ihima in Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

He also asked Christians to uphold the Biblical injunction to pray for their leaders.

Akpanudoedehe, who was represented by the APC Assistant Director of Media, Edegbe Odemwingie, said: “May I use this opportunity to urge religious leaders in the country to continue to talk to those of us who are politicians, to do the right thing.

“Clerics should not be silent when politicians go wrong. For, it is by holding the political class accountable to the people that we can have the kind of society we desire. Religious leaders must be true examples to their followers.

“Also, I want to appeal to Christians to continue to uphold the biblical injunction to pray for their leaders. Power comes from God alone and He gives it to whoever He wills. As leaders, we do not know it all. We certainly require your prayers at all times for spiritual strength and divine wisdom to navigate the very complex art of governing a diverse nation like Nigeria.”





Chairman of the occasion and former Governor of Akwa Ibom, Obong Victor Attah, called on religious leaders to support the calls for restructuring.

Attah said: “This is the time for religious leaders to be united in forging the way forward for the country. I want to urge them to support the calls for the Devolution of Powers or True Federalism or Restructuring, whichever way we want to call it. For, that is the surest way out of the present quagmire we have found ourselves as a country.”

The Anglican Bishop of Okene Diocese, Rt. Rev. Emmanuel Onsachi in his sermon titled, “Do not lose focus”, urged Christians to stay true to their calling as believers.

He hailed the celebrator for his contributions to the development of Christianity in Nigeria having served across the length and breadth of the country.

Many speakers at the event described the celebrator, Ven. Emmanuel O. Ajayi, as a true man of God who should be emulated by other men of God, especially the younger generation of clerics.

The book, “The Gardner” chronicles the practical experiences of Ven. Emmanuel O. Ajayi (retd) in his over 41 years of active ministry work up to his retirement in 2010

The event was witnessed by guests drawn from various political parties in the area, the media, traditional and religious institutions.