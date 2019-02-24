



The All Progressives Congress, APC, has cleared two of the three senatorial districts and two House of Representatives seats in the election conducted last Saturday.

In the results announced by the Returning Officer for Ekiti South senatorial district, Prof Laide Lawal, said Prince Dayo Adeyeye of the APC polled 77, 621 to defeat his closest rival Senator Biodun Olujimi of the PDP who scored 53, 741.

The presiding officer also declared Yemi Adaramodu of the APC winner of the Ekiti South federal constituency having polled 41, 864 to beat Segun Adekola of the PDP who had 25, 707.

Similarly, in Ekiti North, Prof Fasina Abayomi Sunday, the INEC Presiding Officer, declared Senator Olubunmi Adetumbi of the APC as the winner having scored 60, 689 to defeat Senator Duro Faseyi of the PDP who polled 49, 209.

Prof Sunday also declared APC’s Olanrewaju Ibrahim winner for Ekiti North 2 federal constituency. He scored 29,388 votes to beat Olusola Omotoso of the PDP who polled 23, 684 votes.

Result of the third senatorial district, Ekiti central, has not been declared as at press time.