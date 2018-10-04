



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared seven more senatorial aspirants for its primaries.

Its National Working Committee (NWC) cleared six aspirants: Francis Alikikhema, John Inegbedion, Igbogbo Sylvanu, Ihariale Patrick, Patrick Obahiaghon, Erahabor Emokpae from Edo State and Margery Okadigbo from Anambra State.

Okadigbo is contesting for Anambra North senatorial district, Alikikhema, Edo North; Messrs Inegbedion, Sylvanus and Patrick, Edo Central while Messrs Obahiaghon and Emokpae for Edo South.

These names were contained in a statement by the party’s acting publicity secretary Yekini Nabena, late Wednesday night.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared Senator Margery Okadigbo to contest the Party’s primaries for Anambra North Senatorial District.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared the underlisted aspirants to contest the party’s primaries for the respective senatorial Dpdistricts in Edo State.”

The party which rescheduled its senatorial primaries for Wednesday October 3, seems to be unable to conduct the primaries without controversy.