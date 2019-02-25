



The candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara won all the three Senatorial and six House of Representatives Seats in the state.

The official results of the elections were released to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by Jacob Ayanda, Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity on Monday in Ilorin.

The Senatorial seat for Kwara Central was won by Yahaya Oloriegbe who polled 123, 808 votes to defeat the incumbent Senate President Bukola Saraki that got 68, 994 votes.

Also the Kwara South seat was clinched by an Architect, Lola Ashiru who got 89, 904 votes to unseat the incumbent Sen. Rafiu Ibrahim of PDP that polled 45, 176 vote.

Umar Suleiman Sadiq became the Senator-elect for Kwara North Senatorial District with 98, 170 votes to defeat Zakari Mohammed of PDP that polled 33, 364 votes.

The House of Representatives seat for Ilorin West/Asa was won by Alhaji Abdulyekeen Alajagusi with 68, 585 votes to 42, 068 votes polled by Abdulrasaq Lawal of the PDP.

Abdulganiyu Cook Olododo emerged the Reps member-elect for Ilorin South/Ilorin East by polling 56, 496 votes to defeat Ayinde Mohammed of PDP that polled 27, 737 votes.

The Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun Federal Constituency seat was won by Tijani Kayode with 54, 401 votes as against 19, 449 votes polled by Olerinoye Tope of PDP.

The incumbent Reps member for Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero, Hon Olawuyi Abdulraheem of the APC polled 33, 386 votes to retain his seat by defeating his closest opponent, Bolade Rafiu of the PDP who got 22, 954 votes.

The House of Reps seat for Baruten/Kaiama was won by Mohammed Bio with 39, 914 votes to 14, 476 votes polled by Abubakar Musa of PDP.

Ahmed Ndakenne polled 58, 054 votes to secure the Patigi/Edu/Moro Federal Constituency seat by defeating Hassan Mahmud Babako of the PDP that got 19, 144 votes.