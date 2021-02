The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared all the 17 Chairmanship seats at the Saturday’s Yobe local government council election.





Dr Mamman Muhammad, Chairman, Yobe State Independent Electoral Commissions (YBSIEC) disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Damaturu.

Muhammad said the party also won all the councillorship seats in the entire 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.