



After the initial list it released on Tuesday as those cleared for its senatorial primaries, the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has been releasing in batches the names of more people it had cleared for the contest.

The initial list had drawn hues and cries over the non clearance of some aspirants.

The first amendment to the list was the removal of the name of a former Inspector General of Police, Suleiman Abba, who had earlier been cleared to contest the Jigawa South Senatorial District seat.

A further statement on Tuesday night by the Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, said a former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Uzor Kalu, and Yusuf A. Haruna had equally been cleared to contest the party’s Senate primaries for Abia North and Kogi Central Senatorial Districts respectively.

Another terse statement also said Katsina State aspirants, Engr. Kabir Abdullahi Barkiya and Bello Madiya had bee cleared for the Senate primaries.

Jigawa State aspirant, Yusuf Shittu Galambi, was also cleared to contest the primaries.