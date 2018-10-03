



The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has cleared Senator Margery Okadigbo to contest the Party’s primary for Anambra North Senatorial District.

This was contained in a statement signed by the acting National Publicity Secretary of APC, Yekini Nabena, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

The aspirant is the widow of the former Senate President, the late Chuba Okadigbo, who was President Muhammadu Buhari’s running mate during the 2003 Presidential elections.