The All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial Primaries for Niger State will now hold on Friday, 5th October, 2018.
Sen. David Umaru, Sen. Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi and Sen. Mustapha Sani Mohammed have been cleared by the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to contest the primaries.
The list of NWC-cleared Niger State Senatorial aspirants duly signed by the APC National Chairman is attached.
SIGNED:
Mr. Yekini Nabena
Ag. National Publicity Secretary
