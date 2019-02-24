



Three chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, including a former chairman of Andoni local government area of the state, were killed yesterday, following violence that erupted in Asarama, headquarters of Andoni local government area of the state.

Also, unconfirmed number of persons believed to be members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were killed following the eruption of violence before the commencement of accreditation and voting in Asari-Toru, Akuku-Toru and Degema local government areas of the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may reschedule the Presidential and National Assembly election in parts of the state following reported incidences of violence.

The election was marred with late arrival of election materials, non-functionality of the card reader, violence and snatching of ballot boxes in parts of the state.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that most hit by violence were communities in Eleme, Ikwerre, Bonny, Asari-Toru, Akuku-Toru, Degema, Andoni, Okrika and parts of Port Harcourt City local government areas of the state.

Despite the presence of heavily armed security agents, drawn from the Department of State Services, (DSS), the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Police, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and several others, shootings and explosions rocked parts of the state.

However, it is not yet clear if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will postpone election in parts of the state as a result of the recorded violence.

Meanwhile, Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and his wife, Hon Justice Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, did their accreditation and voting at Unit 7, Ward 9, in Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State.

Also, the minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, and his wife, Dame Judith Amaechi, got accredited and voted at Unit 8, Ward 14, Ubima in Ikwerre local government area of the state.

Wike and his wife voted at about 11:55am while Amaechi and his wife voted at about 10:30am.

Speaking to newsmen after casting his vote, Wike expressed happiness with the large turnout of voters. He stated that Nigerians are ready to exercise their franchise.

The governor said: “From what I have seen here, it is a large turnout and Nigerians are ready to express their franchise. Apart from the military intervention, things are moving on smoothly.”

Wike said: “It is unfortunate that our military can descend so low. We used to complain about the police, but now it is the military.

“What Nigerians have wished to be will be, it doesn’t matter the manipulation anybody would want to carry out, I am very hopeful that Nigerians will decide today and a new president will emerge.”

Meanwhile, the police public relations officer (PPRO) of the Rivers State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, has confirmed the killing of chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Omoni said: “The man (Etete) was in his house when unknown gunmen scaled the fence, entered inside the house and killed him and his brother.

“We had issues in Okrika and in Andoni. In Andoni, two lives were lost as a former local government chairman and his brother were shot dead. In other places, we had pockets of crisis. The men on the ground have been able to restore normalcy in these areas.

“The commissioner of police has ordered investigation into these matters. We already have a task force on electoral offences. The deputy commissioner of police heads the task force and arrests have been made in all the cases and persons arrested are helping us.

“I am not aware of such a report that a soldier was killed. We heard about shooting in that area, but nobody has told us about any casualty in that area (Abonnema).

“In the case of carting away of election materials by security operatives in Okrika, he said, “I stand to debunk that. We have three personnel to every polling unit. So, I don’t see how three personnel can hijack voting materials in a polling unit.”