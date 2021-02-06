



Party stalwarts of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have called on the people of Abia State to embrace the party and register for membership en mass in order to reap the full benefits of mainstream national politics.

Chairman of the revalidation and registration committee for Abia State, Ambassador Bala Mairiga, and a chieftain of Abia APC, Chief Ikechi Emenike jointly made the call at the commencement of the ongoing membership validation and registration exercise.

The seven-man team from the party’s national headquarters first revalidated the membership status of Chief Emenike at his Okpuala Umukabia country home in Umuahia North local government.

He said that APC was desirous of taking over Abia State and urged stakeholders in the state to join hands and form a formidable force that “will attack and liquidate” the ruling PDP in Abia come 2023.

Mairiga said that without massive membership registration, the party would not be able to make any headway and rise above its present status of being an opposition party in Abia.

“We need human beings to register in our party,” he said, pointing out that the desire to make Abia an APC state would only be realised if Abia people are adequately mobilised to embrace the party.

He therefore said that his team would visit all Abia APC chieftains to solicit their support to fully mobilise and register as many people as possible in Abia and urged the party chieftains to sink their differences and embrace reconciliation in the interest of the party.





He noted that with senior chieftains like Emenike and other stalwarts in Abia APC the party had no reason to play second fiddle in Abia hence the need to close ranks.

Speaking with journalists after becoming the first APC member in Abia to revalidate his membership, Chief Emenike called on party members to give the revalidation/registration team their maximum cooperation to ensure a successful exercise.

He stated that “it’s in our interest” to cooperate with the team from the national headquarters led by Ambassador Bala Mairiga to ensure massive mobilisation and registration of people into APC.

The party chieftain urged stakeholders to put aside their differences and work for the interest of Abia APC, adding that huge membership the party would be able to change the false narrative that the party is not popular in Abia.

According to him, the best thing “any person that loves APC and has its interest at heart should do is to assist the registration committee to register the people of Abia en mass and thereby push Abia into the mainstream of APC and national politics.”

Emenike, who is a development economist and publisher as well as a former governorship flag bearer recalled that APC had actually won governorship election in Abia in the past but was rigged out.

He noted that the registration exercise has afforded Abia APC an opportunity for a fresh start having suffered political misfortunes due to “internal contradictions” and other factors that conspired against the party.