Chieftains of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia have extolled the virtues of the state leader of the party, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, whom they described as the best thing that has happened to the party in the state.

The chieftains, who took turns to pour accolades on the former governor, agreed that his leadership style will surely rescue Abia from the clutches of bad governance, which has bedevilled the state for more than 10 years.

The event was at a meeting organised for ward chairmen, local government chairmen, state leaders of the party at the country home of the former governor.

The ward chairmen were reminded that they are the engine house of political activities in the state and country and that no candidate can be produced without their approval.

Kalu told the over 1,300 ward chairmen, local government officials and state leaders that they are the trustees of the party and that the strength of the party lies in their hands.

He admonished them not to look down on themselves, since every candidate that is to be produced must be those they endorse from their wards.

He said those who have been governing Abia have been doing so with lies, as they earlier claimed to be in bondage, while they are the ones that have put Abians in bondage.

He charged the ward chairmen not to be intimidated or harassed by anyone in or out of government because in no distant time, all the locusts that have been feeding on Abia economy would be chased out of the state.

He promised that Abia State would soon join the comity of states that enjoy the goodies of the Federal Government as well as sound dividends of democracy with the emergence of an APC governor.

Speaking first at the event, Dr. Sampson Uchechukwu Ogah, an oil magnate and a governorship aspirant said Kalu is a blessing to the party in the state.

“I can tell you that with the machinery Kalu has put in place, Abia is going to be a Tsunami. I want to appeal to you that few things needed for the success of the election in 2019 are people with character, conscience, courage, people who would build a new Abia, where youths would have a future, and Abia, where people would be respected and people would be sure that they belong to number one state in this country”.

He charged all members to go to work as the antics of Peoples Democratic Party has expired.”I want to thank our leader for bringing us together, adding that they have all come to pledge loyalty and solidarity to Kalu our general leader,” he said.

Speaking also in the same vein, Senator Chris Adighije, Senator Marc Wabara and other party chieftains agreed in their different speeches that Kalu joined politics to save the people .

“For 16 years of PDP rule, what we had were people who came into politics to make it a pensionable activity. I want to say the future of this party is in our hands and the ward level is the strength of the party because it is from the ward that we will get capable people that will win election,” Wabara said.

About 1,200 party faithful were invited from the ward, local government and state levels , but, more than 3,381 attended the meeting .