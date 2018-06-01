Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in support of Sen. Magnus Abe’s Governorship ambition have urged the leadership of the party in the state to obey the ruling of the court which annulled its ward, local government and state congresses.

The group which spoke in Port Harcourt insisted that no new executives of the party in the state have been elected based on the decision of the court, adding that status quo must be maintained till the matter is vacated in court.

Justice Chiwendu Nwogu of Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt had, on Wednesday, declared as null and void the congress of the APC held successively on the 19, 20 and 21st of May, based on an application before it by some aggrieved members of APC in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the group, former Attorney General of the state, Hon. Wogu Boms urged Chief Davies Ikanya, former chairman of the party and other executives to return to their offices till the matter is resolved in court, noting that the ruling of the court is explicit and must be obeyed.

Boms said what the court gave was a mandatory order which demands total adherence, noting that its intention is to resolve the crisis in the party, even as he urged the State Working Committee of the party to lead the process of peace in the APC.

He said: “The directive of the court is explicit because in the eyes of the law no congresses of the APC held in Rivers State on the 19, 20 and 21st on May. Court is also clear when it said that nothing like congress should hold again in the state until the party is vacated.

“What the court has done in the mandatory order is not new or strange. Court speaks the same language in peace time and war time. Subject to the constitution of the party, APC EXCOs should by it remain where they were before the purported congresses. The old officers should remain officers and those who assumed newly are no more executives.

“We call on the working committee of the state to lead the process. We call on aggrieved members not to leave the party. We are determined not to be bittered rather remain together and work assiduously to ensure success of our party come 2019. We declare our readiness and willingness to abide by a genuine effort to restore peace in the party.”

Meanwhile, the newly elected chairman of the party in the state, Hon. Ojukaye Flag-Amachree, in a statement signed by the spokesman of the Party, Senibo Chris Finebone noted that the congresses of the party which brought him and other executives of the party to power is not in court, adding that it does not affect the Executives.

He said: “We believe that the court knows that it is its duty to determine the matter of preliminary objections and other motions filed by APC counsels before it can question subsequent congresses or actions of the party. At this moment, there is no court action and/or order on the State Exco or all those that emerged at different levels of the party on May 19, 20 and 21 congresses.

“The State APC Chairman assured party faithful and the general public that there was no cause for alarm as the party will not waste time in taking any unfavourable court outcome to the highest possible level of appeal. He advised all party officers to go about their duty without let or hindrance.”