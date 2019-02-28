



A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and security expert, Ambassador Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, has charged President Buhari to work harder to help take Nigeria to the next level, as promised in his campaign manifesto.

“President Buhari’s victory at the polls definitely calls for celebrations. He, Vice-President Osinbajo and elected APC legislators are well deserving of our felicitations and best wishes. I urge the President and his team to intensify their efforts with regards to the APC Next Level agenda, as outlined during the campaigns”, he said.

Mumuni, who contested the Lagos gubernatorial election under the defunct CPC in 2011, also frowned at all attempts and calls to instigate civil disobedience and electoral violence in protest at the announced election results.

In his words, “the call for civil disobedience and the announcement of an alternate government that emanated from Femi Fani Kayode is most unfortunate. It is a direct call for violence and political crisis, and Waziri Atiku must shun that and other similar overtures completely. Instead, he should approach the courts only, and pursue his electoral ambitions only within the ambience of the law”.

Mumuni further urged President Buhari to, as a matter of priority, pursue a renewed drive at unifying the country, while advising him to maintain a “no victor, no vanquished” stance in respect of his victory at the polls.

He particularly called attention to the ongoing clean-up of Ogoniland and the construction of the Second Niger Bridge, urging the President to speed up both projects to further deepen the feeling of acceptance and welcome among the people of the South-South and South-East.

“This election is not about winners and losers. It is about all of us, as a single, indivisible national entity, moving to the next level of economic, social, infrastructural and collective success. As such, President Buhari needs to make visible overtures to the people of the South-South and South-East, so as to further boost their sense of belonging, and reassure them of their rightful place in Project Nigeria. I particularly suggest speeding up work on the ongoing Ogoni clean-up and the Second Niger Bridge in that regard”, he added.