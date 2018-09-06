Tunde Giwa-Daramola, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ondo State, on Thursday expressed support for the indirect primary option adopted by the party’s leadership in the state.

Giwa-Daramola, a retired Navy Commander, vying for House of Representatives in Akoko North, made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

The APC chieftain said that by adopting indirect primary, the party’s leadership in Ondo State, led by Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu, had shown candor and vision which instilled confidence in the minds of all aspirants.

“There have been a lot of reactions from various states on the issue of indirect or direct primary election to fill positions, come 2019.

“I’m fully in support of the indirect primaries adopted in Ondo State by the leadership of the party.

“I have confidence that the Akeredolu-led APC government in the state will provide a level playing ground for all aspirants to contest for the respective positions,” he said.

The retired navy commander called on those who have reservations on the indirect primaries method to put behind all differences in the interest of the party in the state.

He appealed to the party delegates to vote responsibly at the right time for people with good track records and capacity to deliver on all electoral promises.

Giwa-Daramola, a former Commordore of the Nigeria Sailing Club, Ojo, Lagos urged Akoko people to continue to support the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Ondo State Chairman of APC, Mr Ade Adetimehin, says the state chapter will adopt the indirect primary.