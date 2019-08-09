<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, has cautioned ex-President Goodluck Jonathan against making statements that can undermine his image.

Nabena, who is APC’s deputy national publicity secretary, said the statement credited to Jonathan regarding the ability of APC in Bayelsa State was uncalled for.

He noted that the “push and start President” never won any election, even in his home state of Bayelsa.

He was reacting to a statement credited to the ex-President, where he described APC in Bayelsa as lacking the political presence to win the November 16 governorship election.

The party chief noted that Jonathan had never contested any election and won, saying he lost the 2015 election which he contested as a sitting President.

APC also defeated Jonathan’s candidate in the senatorial election in the state, Nabena added.

He said: “Jonathan is attempting to rewrite history on presidential elections conducted under his watch in Bayelsa State while he was President. He never won as votes never counted. Aided by security agents, election results were simply announced in favour of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Former President Goodluck Jonathan even lost senatorial zone in the last National Assembly election won by APC. So, one wonders the party Jonathan refers to as not being on ground in Bayelsa State.”

The APC chieftain accused PDP and Governor Seriake Dickson of plotting to use the state’s security outfit, Operation Doo Akpo, to rig the election.