A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has raised the alarm on the plot to eliminate him and members of his family by APC’s Senator Magnus Abe (Rivers Southeast) and his allies.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, to come to his aid and protect him and members of his family from the threats to their lives.

Eze stated this on Sunday in an online statement, disclosing that some allies of Abe earlier called him and threatened that his entire family would be wiped out, for his utterances against the senator, who is a former Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG) in the administration of Rotimi Amaechi, now Transportation Minister.

He said: “Abe is Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP’s) mole in APC. Abe is a selfish and ambitious man, who will do anything for power. Abe is angry that I exposed how he teamed up with elements within and outside Rivers State to ensure that APC in Rivers State did not field candidates in the just-concluded general elections.

“I also exposed how Abe ceaselessly castigated and impugned the personality of Rt. Hon. Amaechi, his (Abe’s) benefactor and mentor.

“To expose the intentions of Abe and his boys, an associate of the Senator, one Augustine, called me on Saturday morning with mobile number 08183636808, saying they had set up a militia committee to monitor and kill me and all members of my family, for what I wrote about their principal (Abe), to confirm why they were called vultures.”

The APC chieftain (Eze) also stated that he did not know what he did to warrant the threats, besides exposing the plots by Abe against Amaechi, while alleging that the senator was using APC platform to lobby for ministerial appointment.

Eze noted that although he had reported the threats to the Rivers police command, but he declared that should anything unfortunate happen to him or any member of his family, Abe should be arrested.

The Spokesperson to Abe, Parry Benson, was contacted to react on behalf of his boss, but he declined.

An ally of the senator, Kennedy Friday, however, said: “Chief Eze is a purveyor of lies and a crisis entrepreneur, who lives by churning out falsehood and assassinating the character of people who disagree with the Minister for Transportation.

“Having seen the groundswell of condemnation trailing his despicable writings and lies against eminent sons of Rivers State, he is now churning yet another lie from his imagination, possibly to scam the Minister for Transportation, who commissioned him for the role he is playing.

“There is nobody in this country who does not know that Chief Eze is a purveyor of lies and hate.”

It will be recalled that Abe was a governorship aspirant on APC’s platform during this year’s elections and he is the leader of a faction of the party, which has Prince Peter Odike as Chairman.