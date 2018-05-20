A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Dr. Olusegun Osinkolu, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his timely intervention in the crisis elicited by the governorship primary of the party in the state.

Osinkolu, a senatorial aspirant in Ekiti North for the 2019 polls, assured the people that the crisis generated by the primary was being resolved amicably.

He urged the stakeholders to abide by the guidance provided by President Buhari and National leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for the party to come off in flying colour in the forthcoming election.

Osinkolu said the timely intervention of leaders of the party had shored up the acceptability of the candidate, Dr Kayode Fayemi, among party members, particularly the 32 other contestants, adding that all members of the party must be ready to honour whatever promises made to make the forthcoming battle easier for the APC.

In a statement in Ado Ekiti on Sunday, Osinkolu appreciated the aspirants for displaying maturity and accepted the outcome of the primary with open minds.

He said the seeming cohesion within the APC will make the prosecution of the battle easier and ensure victory for the party.

“With the cohesion among our stakeholders and pledges by both the winner and losers that they will concede for APC to be victorious, I could see that our party will ride to victory in this election.

“APC has politicians with wide acceptability in Ekiti but the problem with us has always been mutual suspicion and the tendencies of some people not to reckon with others in the party they built together.

“What APC needs to win this election is unity. And once the winner was ready to shift grounds and see his victory in the primary as a collective one and the losers are ready to display maturity, then the game will be easier.

“As we can see in APC, both the losers and winners are seeing this battle as theirs. They have decided to put behind personal acrimony for the sake of our party, for this, I am seeing victory ahead of us in this election,” he said.

Osinkolu urged the party to be vigilant to prevent the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from ripping the party apart to gain upper hand in the election.

“Our party had discovered clandestine moves of the PDP through its handlers to cause friction between our candidate, Dr Fayemi, and other contestants through orchestrated attacks on our members. With this, it was obvious that we need to be extra vigilant.

“We need not give them opportunity to divide us and the only way to achieve this is for all our stakeholders to embrace genuine and work with clean conscience,” he said.

Osinkolu appealed to all APC members to begin aggressive mobilisation and marketing of the candidate in all the 2,195 units in the state to shore up the party’s acceptability and broaden its chances to win the election.