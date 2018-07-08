A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and gubernatorial aspirant in the 2015 general election in Kebbi State, Barrister Sani Sami, has berated the National Assembly for calling for the establishment of a State Police.

At an interactive session with newsmen in Abuja, Sami explained that in the call came at a wrong time.

Sami said, though, he believed in State Police, the present crop of members of the National Assembly lacked the integrity to midwife an enduring state police.

Rather, he argued that the National Assembly should direct their effort towards enhancing funding for the police and other security agencies to make them perform optimallying.

Sami pointed out that there is great gap between the salary of members of the National Assembly and police personnel.

“In as much as I am not opposed to the establishment of state police, however, such call should not be from the present National Assembly,” he said.

“The National Assembly is asking for a debate of futility in calling for the establishment of state police.

“If the Senate President will be accused of sponsoring some thugs and the thugs will use that opportunity to use arms available to them and operation vehicles given to them to rob in his state, then he has no responsibility to preside over the senate to call for state police,” the APC chieftain said.

“I take responsibility for this” Sami insisted.

“State police is very important considering the numerous security challenges facing the country, but the point I am making is that Saraki lacks the responsibility to lead a senate that is asking the Federal Government for the establishment of state police,” the former Kebbi state gubernatorial aspiramy argued.

“We will require state police at a time we have responsible people presiding over affairs of the National Assembly,” Sami contended.