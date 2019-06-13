<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chief Alan B. Onyemaechi, veteran journalist and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Imo State chapter, has dismissed the judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on the senatorial victory of Owelle Rochas Okorocha, former Imo State governor, as a setback to the nation’s democratic journey to greatness.

He argued that the action of the court was at variance with the expectation of the people of the state.

“Although it was a senatorial election, it is not the expectation of the people of the state because it has weakened our democracy and Orlu zone (Imo West) is not happy with it.”

The APC chieftain, who spoke to newsmen in Owerri vowed to leave the party if the former governor gets to the nation’s red chambers under the platform of the APC.

“We nurtured the APC in President Buhari’s leadership and hoping that with us in Imo holding one party (APC) strongly under the leadership of Okorocha, but instead of leading us, he dashed our hope and singled out one man who is his son-in-law to succeed him against the wish of all of us and the people of the state who all cried foul and advised him to discard the idea but he stubbornly refused to listen to the voice of reason hence we lost the election,” he added.

Onyemadui, a former aide to Okorocha, said the former governor through a number of actions and inactions demoralised many members of the APC politically, saying “at a critical time, the APC was working hard to win more states in the south east, he made us to lose the only state we had in the southeast (Imo) not minding that we had credible aspirants for the various elective positions.”

On Okorocha’s pledge to rebuild and to fortify the party in the state, the former Aboh Mbaise council boss, queried “how can be rebuild the party in this state when he had the opportunity to do so but only squandered it?”

He said Okorocha was supporting another party, Action Alliance (AA), while still in APC, “and this weakened us in the election because it was clear to all and sundry that he worked against us in favour of AA because he wanted his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, to succeed him by all means and at all costs.

“Owelle Rochas Okorocha made the APC in Imo to look like a beginner party. We did not win a single seat in the state House of Assembly.”