The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Mr Yekini Nabena, on Thursday faulted the conduct of the supplementary governorship elections held in Bauchi, Sokoto and Adamawa States.

He said the elections in the three states fell short of the minimum standard.

Nabena said this in an interview with journalists in Abuja.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party won the governorship elections in the three states Nabena complained about.

While Aminu Tambuwal won a second term ticket in Sokoto, Bala Muhammed and Ahmadu Fintiri stopped the incumbent governors from securing a second term ticket in Bauchi and Adamawa States respectively.

Not satisfied that his party lost out in the three northern states, Nabena claimed that the supplementary elections that produced the PDP governors-elect were not conducted in line with the laid down rules and regulations of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

He claimed that the elections were characterised by alleged massive rigging, thuggery and vote buying.

He said, “Following a review of the governorship re-run elections in Bauchi, Sokoto and Adamawa States, it is evident that massive rigging, thuggery and vote buying characterised the exercise.

“It should be noted that while the APC has over two third of the members of the state House of Assembly in Bauchi and a clear majority in Sokoto State from the governorship elections, the re-run was rigged and was conducted without regards to laid down rules and regulations of INEC.”

Nabena expressed the belief that the APC will get justice at the election petition tribunals of the affected states.

“The outcome of these reruns will be challenged at the election tribunals to reclaim our mandates in those states,” he said.