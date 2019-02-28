



Mr Kayode Ojo, a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Ekiti governorship aspirant, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and his deputy, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on their re-election in Saturday polls, describing it as well deserved.

Ojo, in a statement issued on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti by his media aide, Alhaji Deji Aiyelabowo, said Buhari’s victory was a demonstration of the confidence Nigerians have in his leadership.

“The re-election of President Buhari and his Vice, Prof. Osinbajo, is a well deserved victory that has reinforced the trust Nigerians have in the president in particular and the APC in general.

“The result of the elections showed that Nigerians recognised the contributions of the APC controlled government to the development of the country within the past four years,” Ojo said.

He said that another four years of Buhari’s leadership “will provide the much-desired impetus for good governance, peace, the ongoing war on corruption, completion of ongoing infrastructural projects and boost our country’s image in the comity of nations.”

Ojo also commended Gov. Kayode Fayemi for ensuring that the party won the three senatorial seats, the six seats in the House Of Representatives and the presidential election.

He further thanked the people of Ekiti for conducting themselves peacefully during the election and for voting en masse for all the APC candidates.

Ojo also lauded the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for demonstrating uncommon support for Buhari and his relentlessness doggedness in the pursuit of national unity and cohesion.

He urged the people to replicate the same love and zeal in the forthcoming State Assembly election scheduled to hold on March 9.