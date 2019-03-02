



A frontline leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Dr. Femi Majekodunmi, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on their reelection, saying their victory at the Presidential poll was well deserved and a triumph of democracy.

Majekodunmi while speaking in an interactive session with reporters in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, added that the victory of the President and his Vice President affirmed the trust that Nigerians have in them to take the country to the next level.

The Baagbile of Egbaland who commended the people of Ogun state for supporting Buhari and Osinbajo with their votes, said what they did is a confirmation that the election in the state would be “APC all the way.”

The General Medicine practitioner – turned politician, predicted that the APC governorship candidate, Prince Dapo Abiodun and all other APC candidates for the state House of Assembly would win the March 9 elections.

According to him, the voting pattern of the resounding victory of the President and APC in the state in which the people voted to complete the slogan, ‘APC all the way’, further enhanced the unity of members of the party in the state.

The APC chieftain noted that the support of members of the party and the people of the state is well appreciated.

While imploring the people of the state to continue to support the party and vote massively for Abiodun and all APC candidates in the coming elections, he said there are only two political parties, APC and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seriously in contention in the state, noting that the other parties are either helplessly weak or actually dead as they cannot fly again nationally and in Ogun state in particular.

He said: “It is now clear that we have only two political parties left in the race in our dear state …. APC and PDP, with the other parties, African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action Democratic Party (ADP), Allied Progressives Movement (APM), Social Democratic Party (SDP), among others not flying at all.

“My appeal is for the people of the state to repeat what they did on February 23 on March 2 by voting APC all the way and ensure that Prince Dapo Abiodun becomes the next governor of Ogun state while candidates of the party (APC) are elected into the state House of Assembly. With APC controlling the federal and the state through voting APC all the way, the state cannot but be on its way to the next level.”