A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Kwara, Alhaji Kawu Baraje, has described parallel congresses of the party in some states as unhealthy and dangerous for the party.

Baraje, who made this known on Sunday in Ilorin while speaking with journalists, described as a bad occurrence for APC to witness many parallel congresses on Saturday State Congress.

“For a party in government that control at least 22 states to have parallel congresses in 21 states is a bad occurrence.

“When I was the National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, we never had 21 states with parallel congress and parallel executives.

“To me, it is a dangerous trend for APC, the earlier the party put its house in order, the better for it. It is bad for APC,” Baraje said.

Baraje, who is a member of the national convention committee of the party, said members of the nPDP complained of when they were in PDP was happening in APC now, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

He said his group, the nPDP, will meet with the leadership of APC on Monday, May 21 to resolve the issues they raised in their letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Baraje said his group complained of lack of respect for the rule of the law, impunity of the highest order and marginalisation of certain parts of the country.

“All that we complained of in PDP are now happening in APC, people are disenchanted with the party,” he added.

He added that when he was the PDP chairman, he instilled discipline in the party until his group pulled out of the party.

“Leadership of APC failed to follow the rules of the party, they lack respect for due process, rule of law, disdain for peace and order and flagrant disobedience for the highest authority,” Baraje said.

He said for Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, who was the Secretary of the nPDP, to leave for Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) showed that the group was not happy with APC.

“Some of us in APC still has the love of the party, we have been suppressing the yearning of our followers.

“But they will dictate where we will go to if the need arises,” Baraje said.

He, however, said the congress he attended was the only one recognised in Kwara because it was supervised by INEC officials and APC leadership from Abuja.

According to Baraje, it was the desire of his group for President Buhari to win the 2019 presidential election, hence the letter to the president.

“If I were the national chairman of APC, I will listen to the people and carry everybody along and also follow the constitution of the party.

“I will apply the rules of the party and if majority of members of the party are not happy with the rule, I will resign,” he added.

Baraje described the refusal of the Inspector General of the Police (IGP) to honour the Senate invitation to appear before it as flagrant disobedience to the Constitution.