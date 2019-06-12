<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ayobo Ipaja LCDA, Lagos, Otunba Ladi Oluwaloni Olo, has commended the operation zero tolerance initiative of the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, on waste and traffic management in the state.

He also urged residents to support this emergency declaration, as they were for the benefit of all.

Olo made this known while responding to the issue raised by the governor over the return of Environmental Sanitation Day in Lagos.

He noted that the idea of bringing back the exercise was something that Lagosians should give sincere consideration, devoid of sentiments.

He urged Lagosians to trust the leadership of Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, to take the state to a greater heights through their decisions, saying the state had never had a team so superb like now.

It will be recalled that immediately after being sworn in as 15th Executive Governor of the state, Sanwo-Olu had declared emergency in waste and traffic management in the state. He also directed the traffic management officials to run two shifts and close 11pm every day to ease the pain motorists go through daily on the roads. He also directed relevant agencies of government to rise up and take charge.

The Chieftain also praised the leadership of the party from its National leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and all the party hierarchy, for always giving the state the best leadership that cannot be found anywhere.

“The team given to us in Lagos this time again is a superb team, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Obafemi Hamzat team is a partnership you cannot get anywhere else except Lagos, the choice of the duo is a reflection of excellence found in our leaders.” Olo opined.

Olo also congratulate the newly appointed Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, whom he also described as another round peg in a round hole, he described him as a stabilizer that portrays the qualities of a good leader, seeing how he managed the campaign organisation.

On the recent inauguration of the State Assembly by the governor, Olo assured the people of Ayobo Ipaja and by extension Alimosho that the robust representation they enjoyed from Hon. Bisi Yusuf and the newly sworn in representative, Hon. Kehinde Joseph would continue.

He also sought for cooperation and support for the two representative of the constituency.

“Our constituency will continue to enjoy robust and efficient representation from the people we have sent to the house, all we need do is to continue to show our support and also pray for them.” Olo summed up.