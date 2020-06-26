



Mr Nwaeze Onu, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu, has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for intervening in the crises rocking the party.

Onu who is also the Executive Director of the National Council for Democratic Development (NCDD), made this known in a statement in Enugu on Friday.

The NCDD Executive Director also applauded the appointment of the former senate president, Chief Ken Nnamani, as a member of the newly consisted Caretaker Committee and Convention Committee of the party.

Onu who was the APC senatorial candidate for Ebonyi South in 2019 general election said that by intervening Buhari had demonstrated his determination to resolve the crisis by being on the side of the law without prejudices.





“Buhari’s respect for institutions (courts), leaders of across the party was demonstrated by his cautious and measured intervention that acknowledged the position of the law,” he said.

On the appointment of the former Senate President as a member of the Caretaker Committee and convention committee, the Executive Director of the NCDD described it as a welcomed development.

Onu noted that Nnamani is “a faithful leader and great APC pillar in the South East, whose wealth of experience, charisma and integrity would help to build more positive bridges of the progress for the party in the zone”.

He congratulated the entire members of the Caretaker Committee led by Gov. Malam Mai Buni of Yobe and urged all members of APC to give peace a chance and avoid needless litigations that might constitute roadblocks to the search for genuine peace and reconciliation in the party.