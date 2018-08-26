The All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a swipe at the Bayelsa State Government accusing it of cover up over the alleged killing of two APC members by suspected thugs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The state’s Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral John Gboribiogha Jonah (rtd) had, in a press conference, fingered highly placed Bayelsans of being behind the hoodlums that held Brass community under siege, injured and destroyed several property.

The caretaker Chairman of Brass Local Government Area, Victor Isaiah, had, in an interview, alleged that the hoodlums were being sponsored by APC lawmaker, Hon Israel Sunny-Goli, member representing Brass constituency 1 in Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

However, the APC has come down hard of Jonah and the Bayelsa State Government accusing it of being economical with the truth over the gruesome murder of the two APC members.

Publicity Secretary of the APC in the state, Doifie Buokoribo, in a statement made available to Sunday Sun, condemned the deputy governor for being biased and not being bold enough to caution the caretaker chairman.

Doifie, who expressed disappointment that Jonah could not acknowledged that APC members died, berated the deputy governor for not carrying out the moral obligation on him to visit the family of the bereaved.

He reiterated that PDP should stop playing politics with human lives but rather delivers the dividends of democracy to the electorates and the rural populace and stop stifling Bayelsans with hunger and pain.

The statement read in part, “As a well-bred Nembe man, we expected objectivity from Gboribiogha by stating things as they are or not saying anything at all. But conversely he tried to absolve the perpetrators of their crimes.

“For years we have been bedevilled by sea piracy and the deputy governor, despite being a retired senior naval official, has not done any tangible thing to curb the ugly trend; yet he is condescending so low as to publicly conceal a glaring evil.”