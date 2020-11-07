



The Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has given one of its members, Okpoku Ogenyi, 24 hours to withdraw allegations made against the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee or face sanctions.

State Chairman of the party, Abba Yaro, issued the ultimatum on Saturday.

He also disowned threats issued by Ogenyi, and other concerned APC members, to drag the party to court should it fail to hold a National Convention by December 2020.

Ogenyi had at a media briefing, in Abuja on Friday rejected the planned membership registration while accusing the Caretaker Committee of lacking legitimacy.

He also demanded that the Buni-led Committee be replaced saying, “The most senior member of the sacked (Adams) Oshiohmole-led NWC should be returned as chairman because that is what our party constitution says. We call on state chairmen of the party not to join the illegal registration because it is tailored for their removal from office in the long run.”

However, Yaro, who is the APC Chairman of Ogenyi’s home state of Benue, in a statement titled: “Okpoku Ogenyi and His Many Tales, Sponsored Allegations on APC Caretaker Committee,” said the aggrieved member’s view’s should be ignored.





Yaro said, “From the APC membership registration, update, revalidation exercise to the successful and ongoing reconciliation efforts, among other ongoing activities of the CECPC, all identified stakeholders led by our President, Muhammadu Buhari, as leader of our party, the Progressives Governors Forum, state chapters, National Assembly leadership are regularly consulted and carried along on all decisions by the CECPC.

“Okpoku Ogenyi is strongly advised to withdraw within 24 hours his baseless allegations which he made in a television interview on Friday or face disciplinary actions.

“He should tender an apology to the Caretaker Committee over his tactless and ill-motivated attempt to bring the party to disrepute.

“We urge our teeming members and supporters to disregard Okpoku Ogenyi and his comments.

“He is an impostor and a hired fifth-columnist. Okpoku Ogenyi did not purchase the Benue State Governorship aspirant form as wrongly addressed as an aspirant in the television interview.”

In response, Spokesperson for the Concerned APC members, Abdullahi Dauda, said, Ogenyi as a bonafide member of the APC, addressed the media on behalf of members of the group.

He said, “Ogenyi spoke based on our agreement on how the party can move forward. We have made our feelings known and we await appropriate action.”