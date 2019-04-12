<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has filed a petition at the Bauchi Election Petitions Tribunal, challenging the election of Sen. Bala Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the governor-elect.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the petition was filed at the tribunal in Bauchi on Friday.

Alhaji Uba Nana, the state’s chairman of the party told journalists in Bauchi that the party is seeking justice from the tribunal.

“We are here to file a suit on behalf of the APC challenging the results of the governorship election held some weeks ago.

“What we want is justice, as always, from the court because we know that the court will do just that,” he said.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mohammed winner of the governorship poll in the state after polling 515,113 votes to defeat incumbent Gov. Mohammed Abubakar of the APC who scored 500,625 votes.

Also speaking, Abubakar said he decided to approach the tribunal after a directive from the APC.

“Just like I said, I am an obedient member of the national body of the party; it is because of this, that all these three places that I went to, each one of them said the APC will file a suit in court to challenge the governorship election results in the state.

“As an obedient member, I accepted to go with that decision. Everyone knows when the results of the election were announced, I conceded defeat but I contested on the ticket of the party and the party has refused to accept the outcome,” he said

The governor revealed that APC has engaged the services of four Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) to challenge the outcome of the election at the tribunal which is expected to commence sitting on April 15.