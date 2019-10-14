<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





There was anxiety on Sunday as state chairmen of the All Progressives Congress met behind closed-doors in Abuja over their grievances with the national leadership of the party.

The meeting, which started around 8pm, was to review developments after the expiration of the 10-day ultimatum issued to the National Working Committee under the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, arrived at the Barcelona Hotel in Abuja, the venue of the meeting, around 9.30 pm.

The meeting was still ongoing as of press time with no official willing to talk to the press.

Recall that the Forum of APC state chairmen had on September 23 issued the ultimatum to the NWC to address their perceived concerns.

Among their concerns were failure to secure appointments for party loyalists and vacant leadership seats in the party.

The position of the National Secretary had become vacant following the swearing-in of the last occupant, Mai Mala Buni, as the Governor of Yobe State.

Also, the Deputy National Chairman (South), Otunba Niyi Adebayo, was recently appointed as the Minister of Industries, Trade and Investment.

The National Auditor of the party, George Moghalu, has also been appointed as the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority.

The ultimatum has expired without the chairmen getting any concrete response from the party national leadership.

One of the state chairmen had complained of how their efforts had not been recognised by the party they “have all laboured for” while those that did nothing were getting rewarded because of their closeness to some powerful forces in government.