Ahead of Saturday’s national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Solomon Edebiri, a member of the party’s merger committee, has called on aggrieved members to work for the emergence of Mr Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman.

Edebiri, who made the call on Thursday in Benin, said the party at this time required the services of someone with the requisite experience and political skills to manage the affairs of the party ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The party stalwart told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that “for the good of our party and Nigeria, our country, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole should be supported to emerge as APC national chairman.’’

“There is no doubt that at a time like this in the history of our country, there is need to have a tested leader as chairman of the ruling party.

“Such a leader will combine forces with Mr President to consolidate on the good works of Mr President and the party in trying to reposition our country over the last three years.

“One of the ingredients of democracy is constant disagreement amongst individuals and groups in a political party.

“APC is not exempted from the taste of this bitter experience. Approaching 2019, we need a tested leader to resolve issues and unite everyone within the party ahead of the general elections.

“The fight ahead in 2019 is not going to be an easy one to be left in the hands of neophytes or mediocre aspirants.

“The opposition parties are bent on taking back power from APC and this will mean taking Nigeria back many years,” he said.

“With Adams Oshiomhole’s doggedness, experience in leadership and good knowledge of the Nigerian polity coupled with President Buhari’s anti corruption stance, I can boldly say we are battle ready for 2019 and nothing but victory can be expected,’’ he added.

NAN reports that former Gov. Osariemen Osunbor, who had indicated interest in the national chairmanship position, recently stepped down from the race.