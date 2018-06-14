The new Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Mr. Emmanuel Jekada, has vowed to address the crisis rocking the party in the state.

Speaking shortly after the inauguration of the newly constituted state executive of the party on Thursday in Kaduna, Jekada said he will reconcile aggrieved members of the party.

He noted the existence of some dissenting voices within the party, who, according to him, feel things should be done differently.

Jekada said such should not be allowed to continue if the party must remain focused to the change it promised the people of the state.

“I am conscious of my roots as the state chairman (of APC), but I have the conviction that together with you and other stakeholders, we shall properly address all the dissenting issues and improve the acceptability of the party,” he said.

He assured party members that he would initiate a genuine reconciliation among them in order strengthen the party.

“I will initiate without any waste of time genuine reconciliation among the party members.

“As a foundation for a true and meaningful reconciliation, I will administer the party strictly based on party discipline and in accordance with its constitution…” he said.

Jekada called on members of the party to see politics as a tool for development rather than oppression so that the masses will reap the fruits of democracy.

He commended the state governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, for his development strides, especially the reforms in the education sector, civil service, health sector, roads infrastructure “and the purposeful governance that he has given to the people of Kaduna State”.

Jekada added that the governor has performed well and has the moral justification to continue to face the people and ask for a further mandate.

He called on the new executive of the party to work together for progress and development of party.

The state chapter of the party has been embroiled in crisis leading to the emergence of three factions — the faction loyal to the governor, the Senator Shehu Sani faction and Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi faction.

The bitter political rivalry has pitted the governor against the two APC senators.

The inauguration of the party executive was witnessed by the governor and some top government functionaries.