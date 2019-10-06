<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The National Chairman, All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, and the Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, Edo State chapter, Mr Dan Orbih, on Saturday criticised Governor Godwin Obaseki for calling for the probe of multi-billion naira Edo water storm project.

Obaseki had asked the visiting members of the Federal House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission projects in the state to probe the road projects in the state.

In a separate reaction, Oshiomhole, who spoke through his Special Adviser on media, Mr Simon Ebegbulem, said Obaseki’s comment was unfair to his boss because he was part of that project as Oshiomhole’s Economic Adviser for eight years.

He said, “It is unfair for some mischief makers to try to drag the name of Adams Oshiomhole through the mire with regard to the N30bn storm water project. That administration completed six of the 23 catchment areas. Continuation is required by the current administration towards finding lasting solution to the problem. “Oshiomhole is no longer governor of Edo State; he would have seen to the end of this project if he were still in office, but as you know he has successfully completed his maximum eight years in office.”

According to him, the water storm project is a long term project that is expected to be continued by successive administrations in the state.

“This is a project that another governor, even after Obaseki, will also continue. It is a huge project. Fortunately, the incumbent governor was chairman of the economic team in Oshiomhole’s administration – he was part of the system and he is well abreast with the project. I recall when the American ambassador and other officials of the American government visited Edo State then. They went on a tour of some of the projects executed by Oshiomhole and they singled out this particular project as one of the best initiatives of that administration.”

In similar vein, Orbih who took journalists round the water storm project, said it was an aberration that Obaseki, who was part of the immediate past administration, could call for the probe of the project.

He said Obaseki could not blame his predecessor or ask for probe of any project because he was part of Oshiomhole’s government and the brain behind the woes of the state.

Orbih said, “I want to use this opportunity of this visit to call on Obaseki to stop the blame game. We are aware that the bond taken by the government to embark on this project was facilitated by him as chairman of the then Economic Team of Adams Oshiomhole’s government in Edo.”

“The governor cannot embark on a blame game; from the inception, he was part of this project and today, the project has been abandoned.” The PDP boss therefore said Obaseki being an insider in the government of his predecessor could not be exonerated from the crisis in various projects across the state.