The embattled National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Mr. Adams Oshiomhole has accused some of the members of the ruling party of anti-party activities.

He also alleged that the storm in the party stems from the fact that some unnamed persons are fighting him ahead of 2023 General Elections.

Oshiomhole made these damming allegations today (Thursday) in Abuja while briefing State House Correspondents after paying a courtesy visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at Presidential Villa.

According to him he was at the seat of government to brief President Buhari who is the leader of the APC on the rumbling in the party especially the recent court cases against and in favour of the National Chairman.

“You recall that I was here two three days ago. I came to brief the President like I always do on matters effecting the party. And just yesterday morning suddenly I saw in the news that an FCT High Court has restrained me or suspended me as the National Chairman of my party. And the people who went to court includes one of my National Vice Chairmen, North East, one Mr. Mustapha and four others”, Oshiomhole stated.





The former Edo state Governor revealed that he was taken aback by this action, pointing out that the petitioners joined federal institutions like the Nigeria Police, APC and Department of State Security (DSS).

Oshiomhole however said that the APC lawyers told him that the FCT High Court has no jurisdictions to entertain the case because it involves federal agencies.

He insisted that as a National Chairman of APC he could not be sacked by his Ward or State party leaderships, adding that the FCT High Court judge defiled every logic to issue that order restraining him even when it has no powers to do that.

”The FCT High Court judge has given the order without the facts laid before him and in the process adjourned the case till April 7. The calculation is clear that between now and April 7, my opponents in the system would have had ample time to do all the mischievous and evil plans they have in place to destabilize the APC because some of them have membership of more than one political party,” Oshiomhole alleged.