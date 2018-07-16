Simon Ebegbulem, the Vanguard Correspondent in Edo State, has been appointed the Chief Press Secretary to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Ebegbulem is a Senior Correspondent of Vanguard in Edo State and the South South.

In a letter signed by the National Secretary of the APC, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, it said Mr Ebegbulem shall “perform all the functions of a Chief Press Secretary and any such duties as may be assigned to you by the National Chairman”.

Ebegbulem, a Jerusalem Pilgrimage (JP) and graduate of Mass Communication, has been in Vanguard for over fourteen years and has won several awards in journalism both in Nigeria and abroad.