Simon Ebegbulem, formerly a Vanguard Newspaper Correspondent in Edo State, has been appointed the Chief Press Secretary to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Ebegbulem was a Senior Correspondent of Vanguard in Edo State and the South-south.

A letter by the National Secretary of the APC, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, said Ebegbulem shall “perform all the functions of a Chief Press Secretary and any such duties as may be assigned by the National Chairman.”

Ebegbulem, a Jerusalem Pilgrimage (JP) and graduate of Mass Communication, served Vanguard for over 14 years and has won several awards in journalism both in Nigeria and abroad.