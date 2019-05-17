<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State on Thursday cautioned international oil companies (IOCs) against cancelling oil pipeline surveillance contracts handled by members of the party due to Governor Seriake Dickson’s campaign that oil pipeline surveillance contractors were responsible for insecurity in the state.

The APC urged the IOCs to read between the lines of Dickson’s rhetoric and refuse to be deceived into believing that oil pipeline contractors were “funding terrorism, criminality and breakdown of law and order” in Bayelsa.

Doifie Buokoribo, the APC state publicity secretary, who briefed newsmen in Yenagoa on the party’s position on the Dickson administration’s “Rise for Bayelsa Campaign” against environmental degradation, described the campaign as a political project designed to achieve political goals.

The governor had in March launched the campaign and inaugurated a nine-member commission of inquiry chaired by John Sentamu, Archbishop of York, United Kingdom.

Dickson accused two chieftains of the APC, who are oil pipeline surveillance contractors, of security breaches in the state and alleged that the multinational oil corporations were not only polluting the environment but also aiding and abetting such security breaches through surveillance jobs.

But Buokoribo dismissed the claims and insisted that the governor was only being economical with the truth as he “is on a mission to impoverish the people of Bayelsa State. This is a strategy to ensure that no one can challenge him politically.”