



The National Caucus of the All Progressives Congress rose from its emergency meeting on Monday with a directive to all party members to resume nationwide campaigns ahead of the presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday.

The party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, disclosed this while briefing journalists of the meeting’s outcome in Abuja.

Oshiomhole said the National Caucus “disagrees completely with illegal pronouncement of INEC” that campaigns had ended last Thursday.

He said the party would prefer to obey the provision of the Electoral Act that stipulates that campaign can hold till 24 hours to the date of the election.

He argued that low turn out during election encourages rigging, hence the decision of the party to encourage its members to go out again and mobilise votes for the election.