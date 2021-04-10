



The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee yesterday after an emergency meeting held at the party secretariat in Abuja maintained a graveyard silence regarding the party Congresses and convention.

There have been unconfirmed reports that the caretaker committee was plotting another six months extension which will end in December 2021 rather than conducting the party’s convention by June.

The Director General of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Dr. Salihu Lukman, recently warned the Caretaker Committee led by the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, not to abuse the confidence of President Muhammadu Buhari by delaying the National Convention of the party beyond June 2021.

He said under no circumstances should there be any contemplation of extending the tenure of the Caretaker Committee.

However, the National Secretary of the committee, Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, in a statement issued yesterday after the 9th meeting of the committee said the meeting deliberated on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council Elections; quarterly review of the activities of the committee; and evaluation of the ongoing Party membership registration, revalidation and update exercise.





He added that the meeting further deliberated on the state of affairs of the party; review of the interventions of the federal government in the face of security challenges in some parts of the country. Akpanudoedehe said the meeting therefore resolved that, “in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines, to adopt the Party’s guidelines, timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of Area Councils Election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.”

“To set up a Registration Appeal Committee to consider complaints or dissatisfaction that may arise from party members on the conduct of the membership registration, revalidation and update exercise and in line with approved templates and guidelines for the exercise.”

The party leadership also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the counteractions taken against the spate of insecurity in some parts of the country, and pass a vote of confidence on Mr. President.

The party also urged leaders at all levels to show restraint in comments that do not unite the country in the face of insecurity.

The meeting also commended Buni for his peace and dexterity which has endeared high-profile defections to the party.

The ruling party noted that the resolutions were in line with the commitment to implement all decisions of the National Executive Committee (NEC), particularly the important task of ensuring internal democracy, repositioning and rebuilding the party.