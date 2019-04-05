<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The forum of South East candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just concluded 2019 Presidential and National Assembly elections, has asked Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led national leadership of the party and the Presidency to zone the post of the Deputy Senate President to the South East region.

According to them, “We make bold to demand that the engine of the democratic vehicle of Next Level must not be powered by the fuel of exclusion. Ndigbo, as critical partners in the Nigerian project should be given their rightful place on the discussion making table of this country.

“We solicit that the 9th NASS leadership zoning formula purportedly midwifed by the APC national leadership must be revisited in the interest of equity and justice”.

The APC candidates, who made their position known in a statement signed by their spokesman, Jude Okpor Chikadibia, and forwarded to newsmen on Thursday, said, “We urge our most revered leader and President and indeed other national leaders to prevail on the APC national leadership to resolve the issue of leadership vacuum as earlier highlighted and also strengthen the party in the South east”.

The candidates, therefore, decried the poor outing of the APC in the just concluded elections in South East zone, which they attributed it to betrayal by some leaders of the party from the zone.