



All Progressives Congress candidate for Ekiti North Senatorial District Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi.

The ruling All Progressives Congress candidate for Ekiti North Senatorial District Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi has been been declared winner of the election.

The electoral commission returning officer Professor Fasina Abayomi Sunday who announced the results declared Adetunmbi as winner with 60,689 votes to beat his closest rival Senator Duro Faseyi of People’s Democratic Party, who got 49,209 votes.